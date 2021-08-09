Dallas Mavericks Will Fly to Slovenia for Luka Doncic's Supermax Signing Ceremony: DMN

Quiet, mostly private rejoicing commenced across the NBA at 11 a.m. Friday when free agents were permitted to sign their contracts and some of the league’s biggest stars were able to sign megadollar contract extensions.

Young Mavericks star Luka Doncic, too, was eligible to sign his much-anticipated designated rookie “supermax” extension at 11 a.m. Dallas time, but he was otherwise occupied at the Tokyo Olympics, helping his Slovenian national team prepare for its bronze medal game Saturday against Australia.

Not to worry. The Mavericks organization is making sure the day will be monumental.

Sources tell The Dallas Morning News that owner Mark Cuban, new team president of basketball operations Nico Harrison, new coach Jason Kidd, assistant general manager Michael Finley, director of health and performance Casey Smith, and special adviser Dirk Nowitzki will fly early this week to Doncic’s hometown of Ljubljana, Slovenia, to personally deliver his five-year, $207 million supermax contract.

