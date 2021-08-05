Luka Doncic was on fire during Slovenia's game against France Thursday morning.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar became the first player to score a triple-double in the Olympics since LeBron James did in 2012. Doncic had 16 points, 18 assists and 10 rebounds in the tightly contested 89-90 loss to France in the semifinal.

Doncic is already known for being a triple-double machine in the NBA and has 36 of them in three seasons with the Mavs. He came one assist shy of a triple-double in Sunday's game against Spain and fell two rebounds short of another triple-double in Slovenia's win over Germany last Tuesday.

While Slovenia will not get the chance to meet Kevin Durant and the U.S. men's basketball team in the Gold Medal Game, Doncic and his team are not done yet.

They will take on Australia and San Antonio Spurs point guard Patty Mills in the Bronze Medal Game on Saturday.