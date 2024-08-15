Mavs release schedule, will kick off 2024-25 season vs Spurs

The Dallas Mavericks announced their 2024-25 schedule Thursday.

The Mavericks will kick off the season with a game against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for the second straight year. Dallas will host its division rival on Thursday, Oct. 24. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m.

After the Spurs, the Mavs will travel to Phoenix on Saturday, Oct. 26, to face Kevin Durant.

"Seven of the team’s first nine games will be played at home, followed by a stretch of 11-of-15 on the road. The team has two season-long five-game homestands (Oct. 31 to Nov. 8, Feb. 8 to 21) as well as a season-long five-game road trip (Jan. 29 to Feb. 6)," the team said in their announcement Thursday.

Looking for a rematch with the Celtics? The Mavs will host the defending NBA champions on Jan. 25.

To see the complete 2024-25 schedule, click here.

Single-game tickets will be sold to the general public beginning Saturday, Sep. 7, at 10 a.m. Club Maverick Members, Club Maverick Waitlist Members, and Mavs Insiders will soon receive additional details regarding their exclusive presale access.

The 2024-25 season is the Mavericks' 45th and their 24th year playing at American Airlines Center.

For more information, please visit mavs.com or call 214-747-MAVS.