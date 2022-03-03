Dallas Mavericks Relaxing Masking Policy at AAC

With the continuing drop in cases and in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Dallas County, the Dallas Mavericks are changing their COVID-19 protocols for home games at American Airlines Center.

As of Thursday, March 3, face masks are no longer required for fans in attendance. The policy change is effective immediately and will be in force during Thursday's game against Golden State.

The team is keeping the mandate that proof of vaccination, or a negative test within 48 hours, still be required for fans sitting within 15 feet of the court.

Fans with a compromised immune system, or a similar condition, will continue to have alternative seating options with fully vaccinated and/or negative tested fans.

The team is continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccines at the arena's Old No. 7 club beginning two hours prior to tipoff until halftime. Vaccines are available for anyone needing first, second or booster shots. No appointment is required, and walk-ups are welcome, even for those not attending the games. Vaccine recipients should plan to be observed for 15 minutes after the administration of their vaccine. All

participants must complete COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent forms.

For the last gameday protocols, please visit mavs.com/checklist.