Dallas Cowboys Join ‘Crucial Catch' to Promote Cancer Screenings

The Dallas Cowboys play this Sunday at home and you may notice a more colorful field. “Crucial Catch” is a partnership between the NFL and the American Cancer Society which promotes the need for cancer screenings and preventative care.

The NFL’s biggest stars are on board.

“Offense is the best defense when it comes to cancer,” Dak Prescott said of the initiative.

“You will see Sunday, Dak in custom pink cleats raising awareness for cancers,” Charlotte Jones, Chief Brand Officer for the Dallas Cowboys said.

Jones said cancer awareness is more critical than ever.

“The pandemic has put so many things on hold and unfortunately cancer does not get on hold. This is really a chance for us to be able to say and remind people it is important to get out there and be tested,” Jones said.

What hasn’t stalled in the pandemic is the construction of the Dallas’ Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge, made possible by the family’s $7.5 million dollar donation.

“Hope Lodge has always meant a lot to our family going back to our time in Arkansas, my mom was very passionate about the Hope Lodge there,” Jones said.

Hope Lodge will provide free housing to cancer patients and their families when they undergo treatment in Dallas.

”That patient and that caregiver, it's an experience. You're not sleeping in a hotel room, you're in a community surrounded by others on a similar journey. All you have to focus on is just getting better,” Jeff Fehlis with the American Cancer Society said.

Fehlis also echoed the need for cancer awareness during the pandemic.

“It's significant and early on in the pandemic, facilities were shut down. Folks were not getting out and getting screenings. Just breast cancer and colon cancer screenings alone. There could be an additional 10,000 deaths over the next 10 years just because people missed these critical screening opportunities,” he said.

The new facility, set to open in the spring of 2021 will be a win-win for Dallas and those who come here for the best care.

“This is really going to be a great thing for our community and help many people,” Jones added.

The Gene and Jerry Jones Hope Lodge is located on Hall Street.

Baylor Scott & White donated the land.