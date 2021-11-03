Cowboys to Wear Throwback Helmet Sunday to Honor Service Members, Medal of Honor Recipients

The Dallas Cowboys will wear a throwback helmet during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

America's Team is replacing one of the blue stripes on the helmet with a red stripe to honor military and National Medal of Honor recipients at this week's Salute to Service game.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Eight Medal of Honor recipients will be in attendance at the game and will be on the field for ceremonies at halftime along with current representatives of our nation’s armed forces.

“This will truly be a special day for all of us as we salute the men and women around the world who protect and defend our country,” said Charlotte Jones, Cowboys executive vice president and chairman of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation which is building a museum in Arlington near the Cowboys' home.

Noah Bullard, NBC 5 Sports

The red stripe is being added to the helmet for the first time since the 1976 season when the team wore the red, white and blue stripes to celebrate the nation's Bicentennial.

“We are honored to have our Medal of Honor recipients in attendance, representing the 3,508 recipients of the nation’s most prestigious military decoration, who made heroic sacrifices, many the ultimate sacrifice while preserving our freedom. The red stripe on the helmet provides a beautiful ribbon to wrap around this salute to those who currently serve our country’s military—and the patriotic love and appreciation that we all share for those who came before them.”

For Sunday's game, both the Broncos and Cowboys helmets will also be adorned with a Medal of Honor decal in recognition of the museum as well as decals for the NFL's Salute to Service.

Lastly, as a salute to service members past and present, boots worn by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders will also be adorned with a red, white and blue stripe.

At halftime Sunday, the team said "current members of all branches of the armed services will be recognized, along with the eight Medal of Honor recipients and Founding Donors who have contributed to the National Medal of Honor Museum project."

Longtime popular recording artist Lee Greenwood will highlight the halftime ceremonies by singing “God Bless the U.S.A.”

Kickoff is noon Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.