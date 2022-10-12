Cowboys Preparing for Cooper Rush to Start vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott in Rehab Phase

At this stage, it appears Cooper Rush will make his fifth consecutive start for the Cowboys at quarterback.

Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Wednesday morning the Cowboys are preparing for Rush to start against the Eagles on Sunday night with Dak Prescott out with a fractured thumb.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said he considers QB Dak Prescott to be still in the “medical, rehab phase. …We are preparing for Cooper (Rush) to start against the Eagles.” https://t.co/cxyYk5mrVr — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) October 12, 2022

McCarthy said he considers Prescott to be in the rehab/medical phase of his recovery and that for the first time since suffering the injury on Sept. 11, he’ll throw passes lightly.

“Dak Prescott will be in the rehab group to start off [practice],” McCarthy said. “Then he’ll go through quarterback school and he will do some light throwing at the end of practice.”

Since taking over for Prescott, Rush has led the Cowboys to four straight wins. He’s thrown for 839 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions thus far this season.

