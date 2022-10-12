Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys Preparing for Cooper Rush to Start vs. Eagles; Dak Prescott in Rehab Phase

Mike McCarthy said Prescott will make light throws toward the end of Wednesday’s practice and he considers him still in the medical-rehab phase of his recovery

By Calvin Watkins, the Dallas Morning News

At this stage, it appears Cooper Rush will make his fifth consecutive start for the Cowboys at quarterback.

Coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Wednesday morning the Cowboys are preparing for Rush to start against the Eagles on Sunday night with Dak Prescott out with a fractured thumb.

McCarthy said he considers Prescott to be in the rehab/medical phase of his recovery and that for the first time since suffering the injury on Sept. 11, he’ll throw passes lightly.

“Dak Prescott will be in the rehab group to start off [practice],” McCarthy said. “Then he’ll go through quarterback school and he will do some light throwing at the end of practice.”

Since taking over for Prescott, Rush has led the Cowboys to four straight wins. He’s thrown for 839 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions thus far this season.

