Cowboys Part Ways With Zuerlein, Jarwin, Three Others

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with five players Friday afternoon, including kicker Greg Zuerlien.

The team released Zuerlein and WR Robert Foster while waiving tight end Blake Jarwin, defensive back Reggie Robinson and running back Ito Smith.

NBC Sports said "Zuerlein’s release saves the team just over $2.485 million in cap space as they work to get in compliance by next week."

Jarwin, NBC Sports said, "had hip surgery recently and his departure clears just over $3.852 million in cap room."

There were some rough moments with Zuerlein during the 2021 season where losses to the Buccaneers and Cardinals were by fewer than three points in each contest and in each contest he missed a field goal opportunity.

For the year, Zuerlein was 29-of-35 on field goals and 42-of-48 on extra points in the regular season. He was 3-3 in the team's early Wild Card exit against the 49ers.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein missed an extra point and a 59-yard field goal on Thursday in a game Dallas lost by three. NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs says the more Zuerlein kicks, the more questions are raised.