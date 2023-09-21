Cowboys All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs suffers torn ACL in practice, per report

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs reportedly suffered a torn ACL during practice Thursday.

Diggs, who left the team's headquarters on crutches, underwent an MRI that confirmed the Cowboys' initial fears of the severity of the injury.

“Prayers, hoping for the best," quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters after practice. "Simple as that.”

Diggs, since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft, is tied for the league lead in interceptions with 18. That included a franchise single-season record of 11 interceptions in 2021. The 25-year-old recorded his first pick of the season last week in the Cowboys' 30-10 win over the New York Jets.

The 2021 All-Pro selection signed a $97 million, five-year contract extension at the start of training camp.

The Cowboys listed Diggs as a limited participant at Thursday's practice due to a knee injury.

Second-year defensive back DaRon Bland, who started eight games as a rookie last season, will likely replace Diggs at outside cornerback opposite 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore.

The Cowboys play the 0-2 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.