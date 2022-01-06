Cowboys Add Tyron Smith, Anthony Brown to COVID List, Other Guys Are Sick, McCarthy Says

Two more Dallas Cowboys starters are expected to miss Saturday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles after testing positive for COVID-19, the team says.

Head coach Mike McCarthy said during Thursday morning's news conference that offensive tackle Tyron Smith and cornerback Anthony Brown have both been added to the COVID-19 list.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

On Wednesday the team added rookie linebacker Micah Parsons to the COVID-19 protocol list and McCarthy said Thursday that he will not be making the trip to Philly.

McCarthy said there are other guys that are sick but who have not yet tested positive and more names could be added to that list before the team leaves for Philadelphia.

NBC 5 Sports Director Newy Scruggs is looking on the bright side after Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons entered the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Cowboys' regular-season finale was originally scheduled for Sunday but was flexed to Saturday night earlier this week. The Cowboys, who are 11-5 on the year, are currently the No. 4 seed in the playoffs and are likely to stay in that spot win or lose Saturday.

McCarthy said the players that are out sick haven't changed the team's game plan for Saturday night.

The coach added that having the Week 18 game moved to Saturday will give the team an extra day to recharge their batteries and to get those who are sick healthy again before the Wild Card round starts the following weekend.