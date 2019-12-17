Cowboys

Cowboys Add Former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith to LB Group

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to bolster a depleted group of linebackers

By Associated Press

Outside linebacker and Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith #53 of the Seattle Seahawks holds the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium on February 2, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The Seahawks beat the Broncos 43-8. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys signed former Super Bowl MVP Malcolm Smith on Tuesday to bolster a depleted linebacker group that lost rookie Luke Gifford to a broken arm.

Gifford was injured in the first half of a 44-21 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Gifford, who missed the early part of the season after breaking an ankle in a preseason game, was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

The Cowboys have already been without second-year linebacker Leighton Vander Esch because of a neck injury. It's unclear whether he will play again this season. Veteran Joe Thomas injured a knee against the Rams.

Smith was the MVP of the 2014 Super Bowl with Seattle, returning an interception 69 yards for a touchdown and recovering a fumble in the Seahawks' 43-8 rout of Denver.

The 30-year-old Smith was never a full-time starter in Seattle before starting 30 of 31 games in two seasons with Oakland.

Jacksonville added Smith in November but waived him after he appeared in two games. Smith has started half of his 102 career games over eight seasons. He also played for San Francisco.

Dallas and Philadelphia are tied for first in the NFC East at 7-7 and playing each other Sunday. The Cowboys make the playoffs if they win.

