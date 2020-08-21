Conference USA Postpones 2020 Fall Sports Seasons Except Football

Conference USA announced it is postponing fall team sports (with the exception of football) as well as fall C-USA championships in those sports to the spring of 2021.

Sports affected are men's and women's soccer, and women's volleyball.

Fall sports athletes across the country did receive some good news. The NCAA Board of Governors has granted them an additional year of eligibility and an additional year to complete it.

"There are some issues with that everybody's going to have to find a way to deal with," said Wren Baker, University of North Texas Director of Athletics. "But it gives some reassurances to student-athletes that they're not going to waste a year of eligibility on a season that may not represent the full (college) experience."

The Mean Green are moving forward on their football season, with hopes that it can be completed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Texas is scheduled to kick off its season on September 5 against Houston Baptist in Apogee Stadium.