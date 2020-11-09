Cedar Hill Edges Up in Texas 6A Rankings After Beating Rival

Cedar Hill has moved up in the Texas Class 6A high school football rankings after winning a top 10 showdown against rival DeSoto.

Below are Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 11, distributed by The Associated Press.

Playoffs begin Saturday for classifications 4A and below, while 5A and 6A schools will begin the postseason on Dec. 12.

CLASS 6A

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Galena Park North Shore (7-0); W: Humble Kingwood, 63-6; 1

2. Duncanville (4-1); W: Waco Midway, 74-21; 2

3. Austin Westlake (6-0); W: Austin Akins, 48-0; 4

4. Allen (4-0); W: Little Elm, 68-44; 5

5. Lake Travis (5-0); W: Austin Bowie, 52-2; 7

6. Cy-Fair (7-0); W: Houston Memorial, 31-3; 8

7. Katy Tompkins (6-0); W: Katy, 24-19; 14

8. Cedar Hill (5-0); W: DeSoto, 49-42; 10

9. Cypress Bridgeland (7-0); W: Cypress Springs, 78-14; 9

10. Katy (5-1); L: Katy Tompkins, 24-19; 3

11. Denton Guyer (5-1); W: Denton Braswell, 49-7; 11

12. DeSoto (4-1); L: Cedar Hill, 49-42; 6

13. Alvin Shadow Creek (3-2); W: Alief Elsik, 59-0; 12

14. Humble Atascocita (3-1); W: Humble Summer Creek, 55-7; 13

15. Lewisville Marcus (6-0); W: Coppell, 38-24; 15

16. Prosper (4-1); W: McKinney, 27-17; 16

17. Arlington Martin (6-1); W: Arlington Bowie, 55-23; 17

18. Spring (5-0); Idle; 18

19. Pearland Dawson (7-0); W: Alvin, 42-7; 19

20. Spring Westfield (4-1); W: Aldine Nimitz, 52-7; 20

21. Rockwall (6-1); W: Tyler Legacy, 45-40; 21

22. Southlake Carroll (4-1); W: Keller Central, 49-20; 22

23. Converse Judson (4-1); Idle; 23

24. Killeen Shoemaker (6-0); W: Bryan, 42-30; NR

25. SA Johnson (6-0); W: SA Roosevelt, 49-34; 25

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Denton Ryan (6-0); W: Lewisville The Colony, 49-8; 1

2. Dallas Highland Park (4-0); W: Longview, 18-13; 2

3. Lancaster (4-0); W: Dallas Molina, 83-0; 3

4. Cedar Park (6-0); W: Leander, 60-7; 4

5. Richmond Foster (4-0); W: Houston Wisdom, forfeit; 5

6. Manvel (4-1); W: Fort Bend Hightower, 49-38; 6

7. Lubbock Coronado (6-0); W: Lubbock, 70-14; 8

8. Longview (5-2); L: Dallas Highland Park, 18-13; 7

9. Frisco Lone Star (3-2); W: Denton, 62-6; 9

10. CC Veterans Memorial (6-0); W: CC Carroll, 38-0; 10

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Ennis (5-0); W: Crandall, 54-9; 1

2. Aledo (3-1); Idle; 2

3. Fort Bend Marshall (5-0); W: Houston Austin, 63-6; 3

4. Huntsville (6-0); W: Lamar Consolidated, 49-0; 4

5. Frisco (5-0); Idle; 5

6. Texarkana Texas (6-0); W: Marshall, 28-0; 7

7. Mansfield Timberview (5-0); Idle; 6

8. WF Rider (5-1); Idle; 8

9. Lubbock Cooper (5-1); Idle; 9

10. College Station A&M Consolidated (6-1); W: Montgomery Lake Creek, 42-28; 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Argyle (10-0); W: Paris, 28-7; 1

2. Lampasas (8-0); W: Fredericksburg, 56-20; 2

3. CC Calallen (8-2); W: Port Lavaca Calhoun, 28-7; 4

4. Melissa (8-1); W: Kaufman, 52-14; 5

5. El Campo (8-1); W: Needville, 40-21; 6

6. Midlothian Heritage (8-2); Idle; 8

7. Waco La Vega (7-2); W: Brownwood, 62-6; 9

8. Port Lavaca Calhoun (8-2); L: CC Calallen, 28-7; 3

9. Dumas (9-1); W: Pampa, 28-9; 10

10. Lindale (8-2); W: Kilgore, 47-40; NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Carthage (8-0); W: Shepherd, 49-0; 1

2. West Orange-Stark (7-0); W: Bridge City, 52-0; 2

3. Gilmer (9-1); W: Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 31-28; 5

4. Jasper (9-1); W: Madisonville, 41-6; 4

5. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (6-3); L: Gilmer, 31-28; 3

6. Salado (9-1); Idle; 6

7. Caddo Mills (9-0); W: Wills Point, 41-3; 7

8. Graham (7-1); Idle; 8

9. Sealy (7-2); W: La Marque, 56-14; 9

10. Glen Rose (9-1); W: Ferris, 35-8; 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Brock (10-0); W: Pilot Point, 66-21; 1

2. Grandview (9-0); W: Dallas Madison, 52-17; 2

3. Shallowater (8-0); Idle; 3

4. Malakoff (6-2); W: Eustace, 62-0; 4

5. Pottsboro (8-2); W: Winnsboro, 22-21; 5

6. Tuscola Jim Ned (8-1); W: Clyde, 42-6; 6

7. Llano (9-0); Idle; 7

8. Winnie East Chambers (9-0); W: Cleveland Tarkington, 42-6; 8

9. Gladewater (8-2); Idle; 9

10. Vanderbilt Industrial (9-1); W: Goliad, 55-14; 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Canadian (8-1); W: Childress, 63-13; 1

2. Gunter (9-1); W: Sadler S&S Consolidated, 56-0; 2

3. Poth (9-0); W: Natalia, 33-26; 3

4. East Bernard (9-1); Idle; 4

5. Spearman (9-1); W: Tulia, 42-14; 5

6. Franklin (7-2); Idle; 6

7. Idalou (8-0); W: Lubbock Roosevelt, 42-21; 7

8. Holliday (9-1); W: Henrietta, 35-14; 9

9. Daingerfield (8-2); W: Paris Chisum, 53-27; 10

10. Ballinger (9-1); W: Sonora, 42-0; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Shiner (8-0); Idle; 1

2. Refugio (8-0); Idle; 2

3. Post (10-0); W: Tahoka, forfeit; 3

4. Timpson (10-0); Idle; 4

5. Lindsay (9-0); W: Trenton, 65-22; 5

6. Cisco (7-3); W: San Saba, 48-6; 8

7. Crawford (9-1); L: Valley Mills, forfeit; 7

8. Normangee (9-0); Idle; 9

9. Panhandle (8-2); W: Sanford-Fritch, 68-6; 10

10. Hearne (8-0); W: Moody, 45-6; NR

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Mart (9-0); Idle; 1

2. Hamlin (9-0); W: Lockney, 22-0; 2

3. Wellington (9-0); W: Wheeler, 38-7; 3

4. Windthorst (9-1); W: Era, 67-0; 4

5. Albany (8-1); Idle; 6

6. McCamey (8-1); W: Seagraves, 56-21; 7

7. Christoval (9-1); W: Miles, 56-6; 8

8. Wheeler (8-2); L: Wellington, 38-7; 5

9. Falls City (7-2); Idle; 9

10. Vega (8-2); W: Sunray, 41-7; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Sterling City (10-0); W: Robert Lee, 76-0; 1

2. Gail Borden County (8-2); Idle; 2

3. Westbrook (9-1); W: Bronte, 46-0; 3

4. May (9-1); W: Lingleville, 61-6; 5

5. Rankin (9-1); W: Garden City, 50-0; 4

6. Happy (9-1); W: Claude, 60-0; 6

7. Knox City (6-2); Idle; 7

8. Leakey (9-1); Idle; 8

9. Gilmer Union Hill (9-0); Idle; 9

10. Water Valley (5-2); W: Paint Rock, 60-0; 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Balmorhea (7-1); W: Sanderson, 46-0; 1

2. Jayton (9-1); W: Matador Motley County, 67-50; 5

3. Matador Motley County (6-2); L: Jayton, 67-50; 2

4. Groom (9-1); W: Wildorado, 54-8; 3

5. Richland Springs (8-0); Idle; 4

6. Klondike (10-0); W: Loop, 56-0; 6

7. Calvert (7-2); Idle; 7

8. Anton (10-0); Idle; 8

9. Ladonia Fannindel (9-0); W: Trinidad, 71-26; 9

10. Follett (10-0); Idle; 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (5-0); Idle; 1

2. FW Nolan (5-0); Idle; 2

3. Trinity Christian Cedar Hill (5-3); Idle; 3

4. SA Cornerstone (7-1); Idle; 4

5. Dallas Christian (6-0); W: Frisco Legacy Christian, 56-16; 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 6-MAN

Rank; School (Record); Week 11; Prv rank

1. Austin Veritas (5-0); Idle; 1

2. Fredericksburg Heritage (4-1); W: SA Atonement, 51-6; 2

3. New Braunfels Christian (4-1); W: Laredo St. Augustine, 46-0; 3

4. Bastrop Tribe Consolidated (8-1); Idle; 4

5. Dallas Lakehill (2-0); W: Irving The Highlands, 64-16; 5