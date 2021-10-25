Carroll 3rd, Duncanville 4th as Top 18 in Texas Football's Class 6A Prep Rankings Are Unchanged

Austin Westlake is still No. 1 in Texas Football's Class 6A high school rankings as the top 18 spots remain unchanged. The highest-ranked North Texas schools are No. 3 Southlake Carroll and No. 4 Duncanville.

Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 9, distributed by The Associated Press.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

CLASS 6A

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Austin Westlake (8-0), W: Austin Akins, 55-6, 1

2. Katy (8-0), Idle, 2

3. Southlake Carroll (8-0), W: Haslet Eaton, 47-24, 3

4. Duncanville (6-1), W: Cedar Hill, 58-7, 4

5. Humble Atascocita (7-1), Idle, 5

6. Rockwall-Heath (7-1), W: Mesquite, 42-21, 6

7. Spring Westfield (8-0), W: Spring DeKaney, 55-0, 7

8. Galena Park North Shore (8-1), W: Houston King, 17-0, 8

9. Lake Travis (7-1), W: Austin Bowie, 52-21, 9

10. Allen (7-1), W: McKinney, 35-14, 10

11. Denton Guyer (8-1), W: McKinney Boyd, 35-10, 11

12. Spring (7-1), W: Aldine, 70-0, 12

13. SA Northside Brennan (8-0), W: SA Northside Jay, 69-6, 13

14. Rockwall (6-2), Idle, 14

15. Arlington Martin (6-2), Idle, 15

16. Euless Trinity (7-1), W: Weatherford, 49-21, 16

17. Cibolo Steele (8-0), W: SA South San Antonio, 56-6, 17

18. Midland Legacy (6-1), W: Midland, 57-27, 18

19. Lewisville (8-0), W: Coppell, 38-15, 20

20. Austin Vandegrift (8-0), W: Round Rock Westwood, 70-3, 21

21. The Woodlands (6-2), W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 49-20, 23

22. Fort Bend Ridge Point (7-1), W: Fort Bend Elkins, 27-7, 25

23. DeSoto (6-2), W: Waco Midway, 62-10, NR

24. Dickinson (6-2), W: Friendswood Clear Brook, 42-20, NR

25. Jersey Village (8-0), W: Houston Spring Woods, 55-3, NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Denton Ryan (7-1), W: Frisco Heritage, 55-14, 1

2. College Station (8-0), W: Conroe Caney Creek, 70-0, 2

3. Dallas Highland Park (7-1), W: Tyler, 42-14, 3

4. Amarillo Tascosa (8-1), W: Lubbock Monterey, 60-18, 4

5. Katy Paetow (8-0), W: Fort Bend Hightower, 55-7, 9

6. CC Veterans Memorial (8-0), Idle, 5

7. Colleyville Heritage (7-1), W: Birdville, 61-26, 6

8. Frisco Lone Star (7-1), W: Frisco Centennial, 68-13, 7

9. Longview (6-2), Idle, 8

10. Dripping Springs (8-0), W: SA Harlandale, 52-14, NR

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Aledo (8-0), W: Waco University, 65-14, 1

2. Lucas Lovejoy (8-0), W: Frisco, 38-15, 3

3. Fort Bend Marshall (7-0), Idle, 2

4. Ennis (8-0), W: Forney, 31-7, 4

5. Lubbock Cooper (7-1), W: Wichita Falls, 52-21, 5

6. Dallas South Oak Cliff (7-1), W: Dallas Adamson, 63-0, 6

7. Texarkana Texas (7-0), W: Jacksonville, 42-9, 7

8. Montgomery (8-0), W: Lamar Consolidated, 42-24, 9

9. SA Alamo Heights (8-0), W: Boerrne Champion, 21-17, 10

10. Crosby (6-2), W: Port Neches-Groves, 69-28, NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Austin LBJ (8-0), W: Lampasas, 88-42, 1

2. Stephenville (8-0), W: Waxahachie Life, 49-6, 2

3. El Campo (7-1), W: Bay City, 45-12, 3

4. Melissa (6-2), W: Carrollton Ranchview, 70-0, 4

5. Argyle (7-1), W: Terrell, 56-14, 5

6. Kilgore (7-1), W: Henderson, 35-34, 6

7. WF Hirschi (6-2), W: Gainesville, 54-12, 9

8. CC Calallen (7-1), W: Alice, 37-0, 10

9. Waco La Vega (5-3), W: Midlothian Heritage, 40-28, NR

10. Vidor (7-0), W: Livingston, 40-7, NR

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Carthage (7-0), W: Rusk, 35-14, 1

2. Gilmer (7-1), W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 51-7, 2

3. Celina (7-1), W: Van Alstyne, 41-12, 3

4. West Orange-Stark (7-1), W: Liberty, 73-7, 4

5. China Spring (8-0), W: Salado, 48-7, 5

6. Bellville (8-0), W: Brookshire Royal, 42-0, 6

7. Van (8-0), W: Bullard, 56-7, 7

8. Cuero (7-1), W: Navasota, 55-14, 9

9. Sinton (7-1), W: Robstown, 70-6, 10

10. Wimberley (6-2), W: Geronimo Navarro, 27-0, NR

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Tuscola Jim Ned (8-0), W: San Angelo TLC, 70-0, 1

2. Brock (8-0), W: Boyd, 55-7, 2

3. Hallettsville (7-1), W: Yoakum, 21-14, 3

4. Mount Vernon (8-0), W: Winnsboro, 41-21, 5

5. Vanderbilt Industrial (7-1), Idle, 4

6. West (8-0), Idle, 6

7. Grandview (8-1), W: Whitney, 55-10, 7

8. Lorena (6-2), W: Cameron Yoe, 42-20, 8

9. Tatum (7-1), W: Jefferson, 56-20, 9

10. Columbus (6-2), W: Hempstetad, 49-12, 10

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Franklin (9-0), W: Buffalo, 77-3, 1

2. Gunter (8-0), W: Blue Ridge, 49-14, 2

3. Childress (8-0), W: Tulia, 56-21, 3

4. Holliday (8-0), W: Nocona, 62-14, 4

5. New London West Rusk (8-0), W: Harmony, 63-18, 5

6. Newton (6-1), Idle, 7

7. Lubbock Roosevelt (8-0), W: Abernathy, 58-56, 10

8. Waskom (7-1), W: Harleton, 67-0, 8

9. Canadian (7-1), W: Friona, 33-27, 9

10. Abernathy (7-1), L: Lubbock Roosevelt, 58-56, 6

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Refugio (8-0), W: Three Rivers, 55-0, 1

2. Shiner (8-0), W: Weimar, 70-0, 2

3. Timpson (6-0), Idle, 3

4. Crawford (8-0), W: Bosqueville, 54-14, 4

5. Hawley (8-0), W: Anson, 35-0, 6

6. New Deal (7-1), W: Tahoka, 49-0, 7

7. Beckville (8-0), Idle, 9

8. Mason (7-1), W: Johnson City, 26-21, 8

9. Coleman (7-0), W: Cisco, 31-7, NR

10. Forsan (8-0), W: Haskell, 28-0, 10

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Mart (8-0), W: Frost, 78-0, 1

2. Muenster (8-0), Idle, 3

3. Windthorst (7-1), W: Chico, 46-12, 2

4. Albany (7-0), Idle, 4

5. Stratford (7-1), W: Gruver, 35-0, 6

6. Falls City (7-1), W: Runge, 59-0, 7

7. Tenaha (7-2), W: Cushing, 49-6, 9

8. Clarendon (7-1), W: Wellington, 21-20, NR

9. Wellington (5-3), L: Clarendon, 21-20, 5

10. McCamey (6-1), W: Plains, 61-6, NR

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. May (9-0), W: Baird, 82-36, 1

2. Jonesboro (9-0), W: Zephyr, 59-0, 3

3. Abbott (8-0), W: Coolidge, 53-8, 4

4. Water Valley (9-0), W: Eden, 71-18, 5

5. Rankin (7-1), W: Grady, 88-31, 6

6. Springlake-Earth (6-1), W: Petersburg, 92-43, 7

7. Sterling City (7-2), L: Westbrook, 60-50, 2

8. Garden City (7-2), W: Midland TLC, 68-0, 8

9. Ira (6-1), Idle, 9

10. Herrmleigh (9-0), W: Rotan, 73-28, 10

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Matador Motley County (8-0), Idle, 1

2. Strawn (9-0), W: Gustine, 54-0, 2

3. Richland Springs (6-1), W: Mullin, 48-0, 3

4. Balmorhea (6-1), W: Sierra Blanca, 47-0, 4

5. Follett (8-0), W: Darrouzett, 60-0, 5

6. Anton (7-0), Idle, 6

7. Jayton (8-0), W: Guthrie, 64-16, 7

8. Throckmorton (8-0), Idle, 8

9. Benjamin (8-0), W: Chillicothe, 59-44, 9

10. Lamesa Klondike (7-1), W: Loop, 54-6, 10

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- 11-MAN

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Austin Regents (7-0), W: Brownsville St. Joseph, 63-6, 1

2. Dallas Parish Episcopal (7-1), W: Plano John Paul II, 56-10, 2

3. Houston Second Baptist (7-1), W: Houston Lutheran South, 47-14, 3

4. FWNolan (3-5), W: Argyle Liberty Christian, 38-2, 4

5. Episcopal School of Dallas (9-0), W: Midland Christian, 34-22, 5

PRIVATE SCHOOLS -- SIX-MAN

Rank, School (Record), Week 9, Prv rank

1. Waco Live Oak (8-0), Idle, 1

2. Marble Falls Faith (7-0), W: Round Rock Concordia, 56-0, 2

3. Bulverde Bracken Christian (7-0), W: Spring Branch Living Rock, 59-6, 3

4. Austin Veritas (7-1), W: San Marcos Baptist, 64-44, 4

5. Texas School for the Deaf (6-1), W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 100-74, 5

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.