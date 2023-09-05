Byron Nelson golf tournament names new sponsor to replace AT&T

The Byron Nelson golf tournament’s new name is official.

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson will take place May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.

The tournament’s name change is part of a sponsorship agreement announced Tuesday by The PGA Tour, the Salesmanship Club of Dallas and new title sponsor CJ Group, a South Korea-based food, retail and logistics, biotechnology and media company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“We are extremely grateful for the CJ Group’s long-term commitment to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, an event which has enriched the Dallas community and carried on the legacy of Byron Nelson through world-class golf and community impact,” PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a news release. “Alongside our partners at the Salesmanship Club of Dallas, the CJ Group is committed to further elevating the event in one of the premier golf markets in the United States.”

A sticking point in those negotiations, The News reported, was that the Salesmanship Club, which operates the tournament, insisted Nelson’s name be part of the title as it has been since 1968. Since partnering with Nelson, the tournament has been the Tour’s most successful fundraiser, netting more than $185 million for the Momentous Institute.

