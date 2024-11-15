Local boxing gym loves the excitement surrounding the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight in Arlington

When you step in the ring boxers know it's every man for himself.

But when you are on the outside looking in of course you are rooting for one person to come out on top.

At Nimo's Training Gym in Grand Prairie, people have been following the hype of the Mike Tyson and Jake Paul fight happening Friday night.

17-year-old boxer Mesiah Nimo is ranked number one in the nation and 5th in the world in his age and weight class. Making his own mark in the industry he's glad to see so much attention surrounding boxing right now.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

“It’s bringing boxing more recognition,” boxer Mesiah Nimo said. “It’s getting put on Netflix and you’ve never heard of boxing getting put on Netflix. So, it’s definitely getting more recognition than it ever has.”

His dad Jay Nimo owns the gym and is a top coach of champions. He says the fight happening right down the road in Arlington is inspiring to young boxers.

“Not even a small possibility, but it is a possibility they could one day be on a higher stage and see things they can accomplish as well,” gym owner Jay Nimo said.

For him it's not about who wins, but about what the kids learn from it.

“Every round counts like every day,” Jay Nimo said. “When you fall on your butt you got to get up and keep going.”

Although father and son agree on boxing being more than gloves and punching they find themselves in opposite corners on who'll win this matchup.

“If I was to lean bias I would go towards Mike Tyson,” Jay Nimo said.

“Mike Tyson has always been one of my favorite fighters but I got to go with the young buck Jake Paul,” Mesiah Nimo said.