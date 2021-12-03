WATCH LIVE: Big Game Friday Morning

After losses in three of their previous four games, the Cowboys leaned on their defense in a 27-17 win over the Saints in New Orleans on Thursday night.

New Orleans quarterback Taysom Hill threw four interceptions, including three in the fourth quarter, one of which was returned for a touchdown, as Dallas held off the Saints.

Dallas' Dak Prescott threw for 238 yards, one touchdown and one interception, while Tony Pollard led the team on the ground with 71 rushing yards on seven carries, including a touchdown.

In both college and high school football this week, the stakes are high with No. 9 Baylor and No. 5 Oklahoma State squaring off for the Big 12 title on Saturday, with the Cowboys the conference's best chance at landing a team in the College Football Playoff.

We'll also talk about the wild week in college coaching with The Dallas Morning News' Joseph Hoyt at 9:30 a.m. as Lincoln Riley bolted Oklahoma for USC, Sonny Dykes moved from SMU to TCU and the Mustangs hired Miami offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee as their next coach.

There are marquee matchups around the area as high school football teams play in the state quarterfinals, including the first game between Allen and Southlake Carroll in eight years and South Oak Cliff looking to become the first Dallas ISD school to play for a state title in nearly 20 years.

Corbett Smith of The Dallas Morning News previews the week in high school football at 9:45 a.m.

Click here to listen to the newest episode of Big Game Friday Morning.