The Cowboys Will Move on From Jason Garrett on Jerry Jones’ Timetable, Not Fans’

Jerry Jones is fond of saying he has a high tolerance for ambiguity. His fan base doesn’t appear to share this trait.

The mood in the streets is ugly. Incredulity over why the Cowboys have yet to part ways with Jason Garrett is high. Most draw a direct line from a disappointing season to the conclusion that the head coach must go.

Garrett is scheduled to meet with ownership on Thursday, a source said. It will mark the third time since the season ended Sunday evening that he’s been before Jerry and Stephen Jones to discuss his fate.

