Cowboys

The Cowboys Will Move on From Jason Garrett on Jerry Jones’ Timetable, Not Fans’

Garrett is scheduled to meet with ownership on Thursday for the third time since the season ended on Sunday

By David Moore - The Dallas Morning News

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Jerry Jones is fond of saying he has a high tolerance for ambiguity. His fan base doesn’t appear to share this trait.

The mood in the streets is ugly. Incredulity over why the Cowboys have yet to part ways with Jason Garrett is high. Most draw a direct line from a disappointing season to the conclusion that the head coach must go.

Garrett is scheduled to meet with ownership on Thursday, a source said. It will mark the third time since the season ended Sunday evening that he’s been before Jerry and Stephen Jones to discuss his fate.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

Stars 22 hours ago

Dallas Stars Overcome Slow Start, Win Annual Winter Classic

NBA 12 hours ago

Former NBA Commissioner David Stern Dies Weeks After Emergency Brain Surgery

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

This article tagged under:

Cowboysjerry jonesJason Garrett
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us