Source: Neville Gallimore Avoided Any Tears in His Dislocated Left Elbow

Additional testing on Neville Gallimore on Saturday revealed he has avoided any tears in his dislocated left elbow, a source told The Dallas Morning News. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports he will be out for 4-6 weeks.

Gallimore suffered a left elbow hyperextension during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team’s medical staff heavily wrapped Gallimore’s arm while he lay on the ground in visible pain. Several teammates kneeled around the former third-round pick in concern. Tight end Sean McKeon then exited in the second quarter with a right ankle, needing assistance to walk off the field.

Neither Gallimore nor McKeon returned.

Relief on Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore: Additional testing today in Dallas revealed he avoided any tears in his dislocated left elbow, source said. Expected to miss the next four to six weeks. Likely unavailable for Week 1 vs. Bucs but not much longer. @RapSheet first reported. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 14, 2021

