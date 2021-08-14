DallasNews.com

Source: Neville Gallimore Avoided Any Tears in His Dislocated Left Elbow

Gallimore left Friday night's preseason game at Arizona in the first quarter

By Michael Gehlken | The Dallas Morning News

Defensive tackle Neville Gallimore #96 of the Dallas Cowboys is helped by trainers after an injury in the second half of the NFL preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on Aug. 13, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona.
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Additional testing on Neville Gallimore on Saturday revealed he has avoided any tears in his dislocated left elbow, a source told The Dallas Morning NewsNFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports he will be out for 4-6 weeks.

Gallimore suffered a left elbow hyperextension during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team’s medical staff heavily wrapped Gallimore’s arm while he lay on the ground in visible pain. Several teammates kneeled around the former third-round pick in concern. Tight end Sean McKeon then exited in the second quarter with a right ankle, needing assistance to walk off the field.

Neither Gallimore nor McKeon returned.

