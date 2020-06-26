Dallas Morning News

Report: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Sued for Alleged Dog Attack at Frisco Home

Pool cleaner claims she was 'ambushed'; no criminal charges have been filed

By Michael Gehlken / The Dallas Morning News

Nov 5, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

A swimming pool attendant has filed a civil lawsuit against Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, seeking financial compensation after she says Elliott’s three dogs attacked her and caused serious bodily harm during a March visit to his Frisco home, TMZ first reported on Friday.

Frank Salzano, Elliott’s attorney, acknowledged the complaint in an email but said his client committed no wrongdoing in the alleged March 11 encounter.

“Ezekiel was in no way negligent in connection with the alleged incident and intends [to] vigorously defend the lawsuit,” Salzano said in a statement.

