Relive Red Kettle Fun: The Story Behind the Cowboys' Whac-a-Mole Game and Ezekiel Elliott's Reaction

That hurdle over a defender in the open field was just an instinctive move for Jake Ferguson, but that unique celebration with the other three Dallas Cowboys tight ends after a touchdown a few plays later was a scheme he had come up with in advance.

Ferguson got bopped on the head in a live-version Whac-A-Mole celebration in the Cowboys’ 28-20 win on Thanksgiving Day, in another knock for the New York Giants in a once-promising season that seems to be unraveling with three losses in the last four games.

After rookie Peyton Hendershot scored on a 2-yard sweep, cutting in behind the blocks of two other tight ends to get into the end zone, he immediately motioned the rest of his group toward one of the oversized Salvation Army red kettles in the back of the end zone.

“We just saw the kettle and we were just brainstorming in the tight end room, like what can we do,” Ferguson said. “What about if all three of us in there, and we just play Whac-A-Mole? Because we knew Peyton had that play in for a couple of weeks, and we knew he was going to get into there and we’d have an opportunity.”

Dalton Schultz, Sean McKeon and Ferguson all jumped into the kettle, then started popping up and down before Hendershot used the football like a mallet, holding it with both hands and whacking Ferguson on top of the head.

“If all four tight ends are in there, we’re going to score a touchdown, we’ve got to do something special,” Hendershot said. “When they called (the play), we knew it was time to go.”

Schultz said he honestly didn’t know if three tight ends would fit in the kettle together.

“I didn’t know that it was squishy either, so I was a little happy about that,” Schultz said.

That was the last score for the Cowboys in their annual Thanksgiving game which also serves as the kickoff for the Salvation Army’s holiday fundraiser.

DAK PRESCOTT KNEW ABOUT THE RED KETTLE CELEBRATION PLAN

In a post-game news conference, Dak Prescott said he was in on the plan and gave his blessing.

"The Whac-a-Mole was great, the guys told me about it earlier in the week, they were worried about getting fined or getting a penalty. We said make sure you're up two touchdowns and we got a couple of guys who can help with the fine so go for it."

EZEKIEL ELLIOTT IN THE DARK ABOUT RED KETTLE CELEBRATION PLAN

While the tight ends weren’t the first ones to use the kettles as part of a touchdown celebration, they did it as a group. Running back Ezekiel Elliott once dropped money and himself in the big red bucket, and another time picked up Dak Prescott and put the quarterback in one.

“They topped me. They topped my kettle celebrations,” Elliott said. “I’m a little jealous. You know they didn’t let me in on it, but love those tight ends.”

Zeke made an important contribution for the @dallascowboys tonight. Can you contribute to the millions in need? https://t.co/zwJrWxPYLj pic.twitter.com/12zBHxczIz — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) December 19, 2016

SALVATION ARMY APPRECIATES COWBOYS RED KETTLE PUBLICITY

The Jonas Brothers launched the 132nd annual Red Kettle Campaign with a special halftime performance during the 2022 Thanksgiving Day game, but everyone may remember the kettle game more.

Thanks @dallascowboys for going ALL IN to help us love beyond this holiday season! 💙🏈 https://t.co/PQV7COrh79 — Salvation Army USA (@SalvationArmyUS) November 25, 2022

There's no doubt the Salvation Army appreciates the free extra promotion.

In 2016, the Salvation Army reported that in the hours after Ezekiel Elliott's kettle hop it received $182,000 in online donations, a 61% increase. No word on if there was an increase in contributions this Thanksgiving.

Elliott was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for "using a prop" to celebrate.

And when the NFL planned to fine Elliott $12,154, the Cowboys running back announced he'd match the fine with a donation to the Salvation Army.

In the end, the NFL didn't fine Elliott, but he made good, donating $21,000 to the Salvation Army anyway.

Even though I will not be fined I still will be making a donation to the @SalvationArmyUS pic.twitter.com/AMJ1gSuse3 — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) December 19, 2016

After Elliott's Red Kettle jump, the Salvation Army "leaned in" on the excitement.

The red kettle Elliott made famous was set up for selfies and donations at NorthPark Center in Dallas.

Fans stopped by to take a picture with the famous kettle and a cutout of Elliott holding bells.

BUT WAIT, WHAT ABOUT JAKE FERGUSON'S CRAZY LEAP?

A few plays before the red kettle fun, Jake Ferguson leaped into the air to make a two-handed catch on what turned into a 30-yard gain to the Giants 24. After the open-field catch near the 45, he took off and went hurdling over 6-foot safety Jason Pinnock close to the 30, then got a few more yards before lowering his shoulder into cornerback Rodarius Williams.

“Cleared somebody? Never,” Ferguson said about the hurdle. “That probably will be the last time I jump this year because now guys will be going high, sets them up a little bit. But yeah, I don’t really know how to explain that one.”

As for putting his head down, and bulling into Williams, Ferguson said, “My legs might have been a little tired.”