Post Malone debuts Dallas Cowboys-themed streetwear line

Singer and entertainer Post Malone is again collaborating with the Dallas Cowboys, this time for a clothing line inspired by his love of America's Team.

Posty, who is from North Texas, has long made it clear he's a fan of the Cowboys. As recently as October, Malone opened a Cowboys-themed Raising Cane's chicken restaurant at 2255 W Northwest Highway in Dallas complete with a 32-foo blue star outside.

Now, Malone is releasing a line of streetwear inspired by his love of football and vintage clothing.

The collection includes tees, tanks, jerseys, shorts, sweatshirts and hoodies, all with Malone's style and all adorned with the Cowboys logo.

Prices range from $35 for a T-shirt that says "Post Malone blessed this shirt for another Dallas Cowboys victory" to $110 for a "double jersey" that includes a long-sleeve T-shirt and a retro blue and white Cowboys jersey that's worn over the top.

The line was co-designed by Cheatin Snakes and is up for sale now on NTWRK.

