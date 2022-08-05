Jimmy Johnson Responds to Jones' Cowboys Ring of Honor Remarks

Former Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson might be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but the Cowboys’ own Ring of Honor remains elusive. Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones said Sunday in an interview with Channel 5′s Newy Scruggs, that Johnson would be put in the Ring of Honor. It just wasn’t the right circumstances yet.
Johnson went on The Dan LeBatard Show with Stugotz to briefly discuss his ongoing feud with Jones, and Jones’ recent comment from Sunday saying, ‘It isn’t, at the end of the day, tailored around whether Jimmy is sniveling or not.’
Here’s what Johnson had to say.
Answers have been edited for length and brevity.
“I had to look that word up in the dictionary. I don’t know that I’ve ever sniveled. Do you ever remember me sniveling?” Johnson asked.
