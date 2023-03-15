It's Official: Dallas Cowboys Release Running Back Ezekiel Elliott

The Ezekiel Elliott era has ended in Dallas, the Cowboys confirmed in a press release Wednesday. The 27-year-old running back will be released after seven seasons with the team.

"We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency and we increase our flexibility and options as well," Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys President and Owner said in the statement.

All day Wednesday there's been speculation the team would part ways with the three-time Pro Bowl running back.

Elliott, who was taken fifth overall in the 2016 NFL Draft, made three Pro Bowls with the Cowboys and was a first-team All-Pro in his rookie year.

Elliott was consistently one of the top rushing threats in the NFL during his early time with the cowboys. He came onto the scene in his rookie season by rushing 322 times for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns, while catching 32 passes for 363 yards and another score. That same season, Elliott finished as a finalist for the NFL MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, and finished second to his teammate and quarterback Dak Prescott, for the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

However, his production has suffered in recent years as he has dealt with a multitude of injuries.

Elliott was slowed in the second half of last season by a knee injury and was not fully healthy in 2021. He rushed for a career-low 876 yards and 3.9 yards per carry in 2022 while backup Tony Pollard emerged as a 1,000-yard rusher and big-play threat.

Elliott ends his career with the Cowboys with three Pro Bowls, and a two-time NFL All-Pro, rushing for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns on 1,881 carries in 103 games. 592 carries for 3,961 yards and 43 touchdowns, with 3,699 of those yards and 41 touchdowns coming over his final two seasons.

Releasing Ezekiel Elliott would leave the Cowboys with 10 players left on the roster from when Mike McCarthy was hired in 2020:



Tyron Smith

Zack Martin

DeMarcus Lawrence

Dak Prescott

Jourdan Lewis

Leighton Vander Esch

Michael Gallup

Dorance Armstrong

Tony Pollard

Donovan Wilson — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) March 15, 2023

Elliott signed a mammoth six-year, $90 million contract extension with $50 million guaranteed back in 2019. He had his least amount of carries and targets in 2022, with Tony Pollard – whom the Cowboys gave the franchise tag – taking more and more work away from him as the season went along.

Elliott finishes his Cowboys career as Dallas' third-leading rusher all time, behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.