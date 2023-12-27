Dallas Cowboys release Rashaan Evans one day after arrest

The Dallas Cowboys released linebacker Rashaan Evans Wednesday morning one day after he was arrested on a drug charge.

Frisco police confirmed Evans was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 26 for possession of marijuana 2-4 oz.

On Wednesday morning, the Dallas Cowboys announced the release of Evans and the activation of Matt Waletzko on the team's official website.

"Evans has been waived by the club, and Waletzko has been activated from injured reserve to take his seat on the 53-man roster. The latter is now fully recovered from a shoulder injury that cost him the majority of the season, but returns to help add depth at offensive tackle," according to the Cowboys' official website.

There's no word whether Evans' drug arrest and his release from the team are related.

Evans played football at the University of Alabama and was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Dallas Cowboys signed Evans to their practice squad in October of this year.