Dallas Cowboys Jaylon Smith Urges Texans to Wear Masks

The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith released a new public service announcement entitled, "Wear a Mask On and Off the Field."

In the PSA, Smith urges Texans to wear a mask to protect themselves and others and follow other important health and safety guidelines like washing your hands and practicing social distancing.

While holding a Dallas Cowboys helmet and a protective mask, Smith said, "I wear a face mask every single day on the football field to protect myself. Now I'm switching it up to a different mask to protect myself and others around me."

"As we open up Texas, it's crucial that we all do our part in this fight against COVID-19," Smith continues. "So when you leave the house, make sure you wash your hands, make sure you practice social distancing, and last but not least, wear a mask. You be safe. Go Cowboys."

Coincidentally, a day after the video was published on YouTube, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport published a statement from Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott's agent saying the Pro Bowl back had contracted COVID-19 and was "feeling good."

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

As of Monday afternoon, there have been 89,108 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas along with nearly 2,000 deaths. An estimated 59,100 people have recovered from the virus in the Lone Star State.