Several Cowboys, Including Ezekiel Elliott, Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19: NFL Insider

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players, including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rapoport tweeted the news Monday morning, saying he learned about the infections from a source and that none of the players are believed to have been at team facilities.

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Rapoport didn't say how many people on each team have contracted the virus, but he did say that agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed his client, Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, was one of them.

#Cowboys star RB Ezekiel Elliott is one of the players who has tested positive for the Coronavirus, his agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed to me. Arceneaux said Elliott is feeling good. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Sources told The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken that two Cowboys players are believed to have tested positive for COVID-19, but names were not given.

The Dallas Cowboys told NBC 5 they could not confirm the report.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the team said.

The NFL said coaches and staff were permitted to return to work at The Star in Frisco earlier this month while players are continuing to work out outside the facility.