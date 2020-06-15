Cowboys

Several Cowboys, Including Ezekiel Elliott, Reportedly Test Positive for COVID-19: NFL Insider

Team does not confirm which players are infected, citing privacy laws

Ezekiel Elliott 112019
NBC 5 Sports

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport says several Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys players, including star running back Ezekiel Elliott, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Rapoport tweeted the news Monday morning, saying he learned about the infections from a source and that none of the players are believed to have been at team facilities.

Rapoport didn't say how many people on each team have contracted the virus, but he did say that agent Rocky Arceneaux confirmed his client, Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott, was one of them.

Sources told The Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken that two Cowboys players are believed to have tested positive for COVID-19, but names were not given.

The Dallas Cowboys told NBC 5 they could not confirm the report.

"Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees," the team said.

The NFL said coaches and staff were permitted to return to work at The Star in Frisco earlier this month while players are continuing to work out outside the facility.

