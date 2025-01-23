At The Star in Frisco, Cowboys fans always have plenty to say about their team—and these days, the buzz is all about who will be the next head coach.

“Born and raised in Dallas,” fan Leonard Wright said. “So massive Cowboys fan by proxy.”

Like most fans, Wright has strong opinions on his ideal pick for the role.

“I would have loved Ben Johnson,” Wright said. “I think he has a creative mindset as far as offensive play calling goes. Or a really tough-minded defensive mind like Robert Saleh or Aaron Glenn.”

Another fan, Danielle Gray, has someone else in mind.

“Coach Prime Deion Sanders,” Gray said. “I feel like he is the best one for the job. He’s a previous Cowboys player and I think he can get us where we need to be.”

Internally, Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has had two interviews for the position, sparking mixed reactions from fans.

“That is an amazing idea,” fan Dejanna Hawkins said. “Someone who is on the inside already has the structure. Already has a plan and vision on where they want the team to go to be headed. I think 2025 is a new year for change and hopefully, they will be victorious this year.”

Gray, however, is less convinced.

“I’m not a big fan of the idea just because he hasn’t been a head coach before,” Gray said. “I think it’s a good consideration, but I think we should stick to someone who has done the job before and knows the territory of being a head coach.”

Wright, meanwhile, sees potential in Schottenheimer.

“He knows Dak and the offense really well and what Dak Prescott likes,” Wright said. “Hopefully he can design an offense and cater some team personnel choices around that and really get them moving in the right direction.”

For fans, the right direction is clear: a Super Bowl. No matter who ends up in charge, they’re ready to get behind the coach who can deliver.

“Best of luck to whoever it is and it’s going to be an interesting journey nonetheless,” Wright said.