Dallas Cowboys Darren Woodson among the 15 player finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Dallas Cowboys safety Darren Woodson once again is a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It is the second year in a row Woodson has been selected as a finalist for a Gold Jacket and enshrinement into the hall of fame in Canton.

Darren Woodson won three Super Bowls as part of the @dallascowboys dynasty of the 1990s.



Woodson is now a Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024.

Woodson spent his entire NFL career with the Cowboys and played for five different head coaches from Jimmy Johnson to Bill Parcells. Woodson won three Super Bowls with the Cowboys and is the team's all-time leader in tackles.

Woodson joins first-time candidates Julius Peppers and Antonio Gates who advanced to the final stage of voting for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2024.

The 15-player ballot also features five-time finalist receivers Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne as well as returning finalists Patrick Willis, Andre Johnson, Dwight Freeney, Jared Allen, Willie Anderson and Devin Hester.

Eric Allen, Rodney Harrison, Fred Taylor and Jahri Evans made it to this stage for the first time after previously being semifinalists.

The 15 finalists will be trimmed to 10 and then five during the selection meeting early next year. The final five candidates will need to get 80% of the votes from the panel to get into the Hall.

Four finalists previously announced are Buddy Parker in the coaching category, and Randy Gradishar, Steve McMichael and Art Powell in the senior category. They also will get in if they get support from at least 80% of voters

The Associated Press contributed to this report.