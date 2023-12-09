DallasNews.com

Dak Prescott teams up with Ryan Reynolds to tackle colon cancer in hilarious commercial

Prescott takes jabs at Cowboys’ opponents as he encourages fans and critics alike to get screened for colon cancer.

By SportsDay Staff - Dallas Morning News

Dak Prescott wants you to take out your, ahem, frustrations on him, as long as it’s for a good cause.

The Cowboys quarterback has partnered with actor Ryan Reynolds’ Maximum Effort and the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in a commercial for Lead From Behind to encourage fans to get screened for colon cancer.

In the video, Prescott instructs people who receive a home screening kit to place a sticker of “something you want to s--- on” at the bottom of the sample collection container. In the commercial, Prescott shows stickers representing NFL teams, including the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and the rival Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys’ opponent on Sunday.

“It’s that easy to get screened for colon cancer and make your feelings abundantly clear,” Prescott said.

To read the entire story, head to Dallas Morning News.

