Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant Arrested in Tampa for Alleged DUI

Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant, who contributed mostly on special teams as an undrafted rookie last year, was arrested early Wednesday morning in his hometown for an alleged DUI, a Tampa police spokesperson said.

Bryant, 23, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. ET following a traffic stop for driving without his headlights turned on, police said. According to a police summary of his arrest affidavit, Bryant “exhibited several clues of impairment and admitted to drinking several margaritas.”

