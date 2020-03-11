Cowboys

Cowboys WR Ventell Bryant Arrested in Tampa for Alleged DUI

Bryant recorded six special teams tackles and caught one pass for a touchdown in 2019

By Michael Gehlken - The Dallas Morning News

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 15: Dallas Cowboys Wide Receiver Ventell Bryant (83) jogs to the line during warmups for the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams on December 15, 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

Cowboys wide receiver Ventell Bryant, who contributed mostly on special teams as an undrafted rookie last year, was arrested early Wednesday morning in his hometown for an alleged DUI, a Tampa police spokesperson said.

Bryant, 23, was arrested around 2:45 a.m. ET following a traffic stop for driving without his headlights turned on, police said. According to a police summary of his arrest affidavit, Bryant “exhibited several clues of impairment and admitted to drinking several margaritas.”

