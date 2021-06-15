Cowboys to Return to Oxnard For Training Camp in July

After a year spent training in Frisco, the Dallas Cowboys will return to Southern California for training camp for the 42nd time in the 62-year history of the franchise.

The Cowboys will train in Oxnard, California for the 15th time starting July 21 and running through August 12 with a break to travel to Canton, Ohio to play the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5.

"We're looking forward to getting back to training camp in Oxnard and getting back to normal," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a written statement. "I view the team's return to Oxnard as a very positive sign that the Cowboys and the NFL are moving one big step closer toward the traditional camp, preseason and regular season experience that we have been accustomed to for generations, and that includes everything from the players, the fans at practice, the media, and, of course, the great weather in Southern California."

After the close of training camp, the Cowboys will go straight to Arizona for a preseason game against the Cardinals on Aug. 13 before two home preseason games against Houston and Jacksonville.

The NFL's COVID-19 protocols mandated the Cowboys train at The Star in Frisco last year after eight straight years in Oxnard.

