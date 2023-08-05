Cowboys not panicking at kicker after errant Saturday practice. Should they be?

It was one day. And not a very good one.

Brandon Aubrey and Tristan Vizcaino took turns attempting field goals Saturday. By afternoon’s end, the crowd had turned on them, booing each miss and sarcastically cheering an Aubrey make when the two Cowboys kickers combined to go 1-for-6 during a hurry-up period midway into practice.

The Cowboys would have preferred to see more success. These kicks were difficult. NFL kickers make difficult kicks.

But the team is also not preparing to boot either.

In that 1-of-6 stretch, when factoring a breeze, the attempts were the equivalent of about 60 yards, one team official estimated. On a couple of instances Saturday, there were also issues with the operation to further raise the difficulty meter. A Cowboys executive called a free-agent kicker workout “unlikely” anytime soon.

The club prefers to see Aubrey and Vizcaino compete in a game setting.

The first exhibition comes Aug. 12 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at AT&T Stadium.

The Dallas Cowboys kicker situation has not been ideal. I look at some of the kicks from today. @NBCDFW pic.twitter.com/sxXSppgZv4 — Noah Bullard (@noah_bullard) August 5, 2023

To date, Aubrey has steadily impressed more in camp. That continued Saturday early in practice when each was scheduled to have seven tries from distances varying between 33 and 45 yards. Aubrey was 5-for-7, missing his first try from 33 yards and fifth from 42. Vizcaino was 4-of-8 with misses from 33, 38, 39 and 39 yards. All six misses were wide left.

