Cowboys' McCarthy Calls for Change as NFL Teams Skip Practices to Protest Social Injustice

Less than three weeks away from Week 1 of the NFL season, and without preseason games being played because of COVID-19 concerns, the Dallas Cowboys continued training camp at the Star in Frisco early Thursday morning, before other NFL teams -- including the Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, and Tennessee Titans, decided to cancel practices later in the day in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, something Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy addressed later in the day.

"I grew up in a home of public safety, but I just don't understand why it keeps happening," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. "I'm like everybody else. I don't have the answers. But things need to change."

Hoping for change, with national social injustice attention currently focused on Wisconsin, which hits home for McCarthy, who has lived in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for years as the former head coach of the Green Bay Packers.

"It's definitely difficult," said McCarthy. "Kenosha, Wisconsin, is just south of Milwaukee. I've spent a lot of time on the phone the last couple of evenings. It's definitely concerning. I have a lot of family and friends back there. These times are definitely unprecedented. Things need to change."