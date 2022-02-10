DallasNews.com

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons Wins AP Defensive Rookie of the Year

By Michael Gehlken / The Dallas Morning News

Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Last May, inside a music store in Harrisburg, Pa., Micah Parsons’ mother recalled the time she asked her youngest child what his individual goals were for the NFL. He wanted to be an All-American at Penn State, earning his picture on the campus walls.

That happened.

She was curious what he envisioned next.

“And he said, “My goal now is I want to make Rookie of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year,’” Sherese Parsons said. “I’m excited to see what happens because he’s determined to make it. … One thing I do admire about Micah is he puts his mind to the things he wants to accomplish.”

On Thursday evening, the Cowboys linebacker unanimously became the first player in franchise history to be named Associated Press Defensive Rookie of the Year. He’ll have to wait at least another year before winning AP Defensive Player of the Year. He finished second to Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt in the NFL Honors awards ceremony in Los Angeles.

You can read the entire story from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News by clicking here.

