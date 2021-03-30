Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a nine-year career with Dallas.
The 31-year-old played in all 16 games with three starts last season, though he was limited to just four games and two starts in 2019.
Dallas selected Crawford out of Boise State in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Crawford debuted and played in all 16 games in 2012. He missed the 2013 season with an injury before appearing in 76 of a possible 80 regular season games from 2014-18.
Blue Star
The center of the Dallas Cowboys universe.
Click here to listen to the newest episode of the NBC 5 Sports podcast.