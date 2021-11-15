Christmas at the Star to Return to Frisco

The annual tradition, Christmas at the Star, is back for its fifth year and ready to bring shows and entertainment to North Texans.

Nov. 19 marks the first day that Christmas at the Star begins, and the event will kick off with a 20-minute light show on the 67-foot Christmas tree. The light show is then followed by a performance featuring the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders, Dallas Cowboys Rhythm and Blue Dancers, and Drumline, Cowboys Rookie Squad.

Each show is then followed by special appearances from former football players and their families. Christmas at the Star will be held every Friday and Saturday at 6 p. m. from Nov. 19- Dec. 18.

Nov. 19 - Gene and Jerry Jones

Nov. 26 - Dixon Edwards and family

Nov. 27 - Jason Witten and family

Dec. 3 - Drew Pearson and family

Dec. 4 - Joe Looney and family

Dec. 10 - Chad Hennings and family

Dec. 17 - Bradie James and family

Dec. 18 - Dat Nguyen and Ffamily

"Christmas at The Star has become a fast tradition with all of our fans here at The Star in Frisco that we're so thrilled to have back again this holiday season," Dallas Cowboys Chief Brand Officer Charlotte Jones said in a statement. "Celebrating the holidays along with the success of the Dallas Cowboys this season has given us all plenty to be thankful and proud of this year, and we're delighted to once again put on an incredible weekly performance that all can enjoy in person with Christmas at The Star."

In addition to Christmas at the Star, Santa at the Star by Monument Realty will be held in the Star District 3620 The Star Blvd, Suite 1205, across from Ascension. Here, people can see Santa Claus’s Cowboys-themed set. Fans can reserve an appointment to visit Santa Dallas Cowboys cottage here.

"The Dallas Cowboys are bringing the DFW community together again by hosting a very special month-long Christmas event, and we're proud to have a hand in making it come to life," said Eddie Burns, CEO at Monument Realty.

You can find more information about the events on the Star District website.