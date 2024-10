Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey misses practice due to jury duty

Yes, even NFL players get summoned for jury duty.

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey missed practice on Wednesday because of jury duty obligations, the team announced. The Cowboys said Aubrey's status for practice on Thursday and Friday is unclear.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Nick Harris reported, citing a source, that Aubrey has been selected to a 12-person jury for a felony assault case in Tarrant County, Texas. The case reportedly is centered around a second-degree strangulation charge.

It's expected that Aubrey will be back in court on Thursday and Friday, Harris reported, and it's unclear how long the case could last.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

But Harris reported that Aubrey's availability for the Cowboys' Sunday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers isn't currently in question, adding that jurors assigned to the case won't be sequestered and that the judge will work with Aubrey's football schedule.

The Cowboys did attempt to get their star kicker out of jury duty, but he insisted on doing it, according to Harris' report.

Aubrey, 29, has quickly turned into one of the NFL's best kickers. Following an All-Pro rookie season in 2023, the former soccer player has made 17 of his 19 field goal attempts through Dallas' first six games, highlighted by a near-record 65-yarder against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The longest made field goal in NFL history was a 66-yard FG by Justin Tucker of the Ravens in 2021. Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was one yard short of that, kicking the second-longest on Sept. 22, 2024 with a 65-yarder.