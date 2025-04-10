State Fair of Texas

Texas lawmakers discuss bill allowing guns to be carried at the State Fair

Legislation would fine any contractor who prohibits people legally allowed to carry a gun from doing so on government-owned land, which includes Fair Park

By Frank Heinz and Larry Collins

Texas lawmakers are considering a bill prohibiting the State Fair of Texas from banning the carrying of firearms inside the annual fair.

A policy forbidding fairgoers from carrying guns in Fair Park was adopted and enforced last year in response to a shooting at the fair's Food Court in 2023 that injured three people.

Texas Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton spent a lot of time last fall unsuccessfully arguing against the ban, claiming the fair's policy unlawfully prohibited licensed gun owners from carrying their weapons in places owned or leased by governmental entities.

Because the city of Dallas owns Fair Park and leases the fairgrounds to the State Fair, Paxton said the fair couldn't prevent people legally allowed to carry weapons from doing so. The Texas Supreme Court rejected a last-minute appeal and allowed the State Fair's policy to remain in place.

Texas Sen. Bob Hall, R-Rockwall, is now attempting to fight the ban with legislation imposing fines for any contractor attempting to prohibit license holders from carrying a handgun on government-owned property. Hall said the restrictions by the State Fair undermine the intent of state law and Second Amendment rights and create unnecessary barriers for responsible gun owners.

NBC 5 contacted representatives with the State Fair for comment on the legislation, but has not yet received a reply.

If SB1065 passes and is signed into law, it'd go into effect on Sept. 1.

This year's State Fair of Texas runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 19.

