Longtime Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence heads to the Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks reached a three-year, $42 million deal with $18 million guaranteed with former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced.

The Cowboys confirmed the three-year deal with a post on the team's website Wednesday but not the terms of the deal.

Lawrence, who turns 33 next month, spent his first 11 seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, making four Pro Bowls and getting 61 1/2 sacks during his tenure.

Lawrence played only four games last season before being sidelined with a foot injury but had three sacks and five quarterback hits in his brief action. The Seahawks needed help on the defensive front after releasing Dre'Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris last week.

Lawrence reunites with former Cowboys' defensive line coach Aden Durde who joined the Seahawks as defensive coordinator in 2024.