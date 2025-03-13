Dallas Cowboys

Longtime Dallas Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence heads to the Seattle Seahawks

The 2025 NFL league year started at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday which marked the start of the league's official free agency

By Josh Dubow | The Associated Press and NBCDFW Staff

Oct 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (90) celebrates after scoring a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks reached a three-year, $42 million deal with $18 million guaranteed with former Dallas Cowboys edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, a person familiar with the contract told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it hadn't been announced.

The Cowboys confirmed the three-year deal with a post on the team's website Wednesday but not the terms of the deal.

Lawrence, who turns 33 next month, spent his first 11 seasons in the NFL with the Cowboys, making four Pro Bowls and getting 61 1/2 sacks during his tenure.

Lawrence played only four games last season before being sidelined with a foot injury but had three sacks and five quarterback hits in his brief action. The Seahawks needed help on the defensive front after releasing Dre'Mont Jones and Roy Robertson-Harris last week.

Lawrence reunites with former Cowboys' defensive line coach Aden Durde who joined the Seahawks as defensive coordinator in 2024.

