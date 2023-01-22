Bills fans applaud Damar Hamlin during playoff game vs. Bengals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Buffalo Bills and their fans got a major boost on Sunday from a player who was at Highmark Stadium, but not on the field.

Damar Hamlin was shown on the videoboard during the two-minute warning in the second quarter of the Bills’ divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The safety responded by showing a heart sign and pumping up Bills Mafia, while fans in attendance gave him a roaring ovation.

Hamlin is watching the game from a suite with his parents and younger brother. He watched the Bills’ last two games from afar. He viewed the team’s regular season finale against the New England Patriots on Jan. 8 from UC Medical Center and watched the wild card win over the Miami Dolphins last Sunday from home.

The Bills came up with some crucial defensive plays following Hamlin’s moment on the videoboard. Trailing 14-7, the team held the Bengals to a field goal, though it nearly surrendered a second touchdown reception to Ja’Marr Chase on a third down before it was overturned.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills’ regular season matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 2. The NFL postponed the game before ruling it a no-contest. The 24-year-old was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and spent the next week there before heading back to Buffalo on Jan. 9. He spent two more days at Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute for additional treatment and was then able to go home. He had been visiting the Bills’ facility in the week leading up to the divisional round contest.