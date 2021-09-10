Big 12

Big 12 Votes to Expand Back to 12 Teams

Four schools to join Big 12 as OU, UT depart in 2025

Big 12 Conference

The Big 12 Conference voted Friday morning to extend membership invitations to four universities that would bring the conference back to 12 teams.

Friday morning, the Big 12 Board of Directors unanimously approved invitations to Brigham Young University, the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Houston.

Three of the four schools tweeted their acceptance before 9:30 a.m. Friday. UCF said their board of trustees would be meeting Friday afternoon.

The expansion news comes weeks after member universities the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma announced they were departing the conference in 2025 for the SEC.

The move by OU and Texas would have dropped conference membership to eight teams before Friday's expansion.

With the expansion, the four new schools will join Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Christian, Texas Tech, and West Virginia as members in the Big 12.

The Big 12 has been a 10-team conference since 2011 when Nebraska and Colorado left to join the Big 10 and Pac-12, respectively. In 2012, Texas A&M and Missouri left the conference to join the SEC and were replaced by TCU and West Virginia.

This article tagged under:

Big 12University of HoustonUniversity of Central FloridaBrigham Young UniversityUniversity of Cincinnati
