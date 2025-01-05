Bevo has been absent from the last two out of three postseason games, but the Longhorns mascot will be on the sidelines for the College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The team broke the news on social media Friday.

Breaking: the big guy is headed to Arlington 🤘 @TexasMascot pic.twitter.com/vE4MCLQnof — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) January 3, 2025

First, Bevo XV's was banned from the sidelines when the Longhorns took on Georgia in the SEC Championship because there wasn't enough room to safely have the 1,700-pound steer in attendance in Atlanta.

(Not because Bevo doesn't get along with Uga, though they did have a run-in a few years ago.)

One year ago today, Bevo had the audacity to go after Uga 😮 pic.twitter.com/U4czUR2zxz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2020

Then, the Longhorn was told to stay home for the Peach Bowl vs. Arizona State because, again, the game was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium where there's no room on the sidelines.

The Longhorns have done just fine without their mascot, moving on to the Cotton Bowl Classic against the Ohio State Buckeyes. But fans will be happy to know there's plenty of room at AT&T Stadium and Bevo XV will take his rightful place on the sidelines.

The game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10 as No. 5 Texas taking on No. 8 Ohio State, with the winner advancing to the national championship game, to take on the winner of the Orange Bowl matchup between No. 6 Penn State and No. 7 Notre Dame.

The College Football Championship will be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20. That means Bevo will most likely be banned from the sidelines again.

Hopefully, Bevo, who turns 10 on January 24, will be able to celebrate a birthday and a Longhorn victory.