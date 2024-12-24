College Football Playoff

Texas mascot Bevo not invited to the College Football Playoffs in Atlanta, again

New year, same safety concerns -- Bevo won't be traveling with the team to Atlanta

By NBCDFW Staff

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns live mascot steer Bevo XV during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
When the No. 5 Texas Longhorns take on the No. 4 Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl, they'll travel without Bevo again.

Bevo XV, the real-life 1,700-pound Longhorn mascot with a 58-inch horn span, has been told to stay home over safety concerns.

Bevo was famously left out of the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 7.

Since the Peach Bowl is being held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Jan. 1, there's still no room on the sidelines for the live steer.

“We love all of the great traditions of college football and no doubt Bevo is one of the best, but the unfortunate reality is there simply is not enough room on the sidelines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” the Peach Bowl statement read.

“With the constraints of the stadium and prioritizing the safety of Bevo, the players, all the network cameras, support staff, cheerleaders, and photographers, we unfortunately will not be able to have Bevo on the field at the CFP Quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.”

The College Football Playoff quarterfinal game will be played at 12 p.m. CT, with the winner advancing to the CFP semifinals.

