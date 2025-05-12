The spread of a potentially fatal parasite has once again stopped live animal importation along the southern border, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In a statement released Sunday, the USDA said the New World Screwworm, a type of fly larvae that lays eggs in the open wounds of animals, and in rare cases, people, was recently detected in remote farms in Mexico, about 700 miles from the U.S. border.

The USDA said effective immediately, officials would suspend the importation of cattle, horses and bison originating from or traveling through Mexico.

The USDA said the suspension would continue on an as-needed, month-to-month basis and that new data would be reviewed in two weeks.

The USDA said livestock currently in holding for entry into the U.S. will be processed normally, including a veterinary exam and inspection.

According to the USDA, the screwworm has spread throughout Panama and into much of Central America over the last two years, including Costa Rica and Guatemala.

NWS was first detected in southern Mexico in November 2024, and the livestock trade was shut down at the border. In February 2025, the USDA said livestock trade was allowed to continue following a newly implemented inspection and treatment process.

However, the USDA said that despite these actions, the parasite’s return means more is needed, including active field surveillance and farmer education, controlled animal movement to limit spread, and sustained sterile insect dispersal.

The USDA said it would also utilize Tick Riders, a group of horse-mounted inspectors who monitor wildlife along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Suspending trade, the USDA said, would allow them to test whether the new mitigation standards are effective.

According to the USDA, the spread of NWS is also possible naturally through animals that can move across the border without obstruction, such as birds.

"Once we see increased surveillance and eradication efforts, and the positive results of those actions, we remain committed to opening the border for livestock trade." U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said. "This is not about politics or punishment of Mexico, rather it is about food and animal safety.”

The USDA said that while they were able to eradicate NWS in the past, it cost the U.S. billions of dollars across several decades.

"Unfortunately, these recent detections in Mexico show that this dangerous pest is back and remains a serious threat to the health of our animals, our food supply and the security of our country," the USDA said.