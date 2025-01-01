Texas Longhorns

Texas avoids huge upset, beats Arizona State in 2OT to earn Cotton Bowl berth

Texas will face the winner of the Oregon-OSU game in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington on Jan. 10

By Paul Newberry | The Associated Press

Jan 1, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) runs with the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the second half of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Texas avoided the first big upset of the College Football Playoff, hitting a fourth-and-long touchdown pass to keep the game going and beating Arizona State 39-31 in double overtime when an interception by Andrew Makuba finally ended a Peach Bowl quarterfinal classic Wednesday.

Cam Skattebo led the Sun Devils back from a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter and put his team ahead for the first time all day with a 3-yard touchdown run to start overtime against No. 4 Texas (13-2).

No. 10 Arizona State — a two-touchdown underdog — was on the verge of winning when Texas faced fourth-and-13 on its first overtime possession. But Quinn Ewers found Matthew Golden breaking free behind two defenders to haul in a 28-yard touchdown.

After moving to the opposite end of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Ewers threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Helms on the very next play, followed by a 2-point conversion pass to Golden.

The Longhorns finally put Arizona State (11-3) away when Makuba picked off Sam Leavitt's pass at the 3 to end the game.

