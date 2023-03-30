UConn Huskies

Beloved UConn Mascot Heads to Final Four to Support Men's Basketball Team

The UConn Huskies will face off against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

The University of Connecticut's beloved mascot Jonathan the XIV is heading to Texas to support the men's basketball team in the Final Four.

A smile was plastered on the pup's face as he boarded a plane to Houston on a Delta Airlines flight Thursday night.

Jonathan the XIV was there when fans sent off the UConn men Wednesday and now a day later, he's catching a flight across the country.

It was initially thought that the beloved pup wouldn't be able to fly on a commercial plane because of his size. TikTok star Charli D'Amelio's dad, Marc, even offered to pay for Jonathan and his handlers' seats.

"It’s hard for commercial flights to take on what they assume is a risk by allowing large un-crated dogs on a flight. I get it. I can appear like a wolf but have the heart of a teddy bear and they after all don’t know me like you all do," Jonathan the XIV posted on Twitter.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

NASCAR

How to Watch NASCAR at Richmond: Entry List, TV, Weather, Odds

IndyCar Series

Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson Prepare for ‘Big Challenge' at Texas Motor Speedway

The pup will soon be reunited with the team, just in time for the big game on Saturday.

This article tagged under:

UConn HuskiesMarch MadnessNCAA basketballMiami Hurricanes
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us