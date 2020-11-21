College Football

Bean's 66-Yard Touchdown Run Sparks North Texas Over Rice

Jason Bean was 9-of-20 passing for 120 yards and added 94 yards rushing

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Jason Bean (5) runs with the football for a touchdown during the game between the North Texas Mean Green and the Rice Owls on Nov. 21, 2020 at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.
Jason Bean accounted for two touchdowns to lead North Texas to a 27-17 victory against Rice on Saturday.

Bean broke loose for a 66-yard touchdown run and tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jaelon Darden in the second quarter to give the Mean Green a 14-10 halftime lead. DeAndre Torrey had 102 yards rushing on 19 carries, and his 1-yard TD run capped the scoring for North Texas (3-3, 2-2 Conference USA) midway through the fourth quarter.

Bean was 9-of-20 passing for 120 yards and added 94 yards rushing. Ethan Mooney made field goals from 27 and 30 yards for North Texas.

Mike Collins was 23 of 34 for 327 yards passing with two touchdowns for Rice (1-2, 1-2). He tossed a 14-yard TD pass to Austin Trammell in the first quarter, and a 17-yarder to Jake Bailey with eight seconds left in the game. Trammell had six catches for 116 yards.

