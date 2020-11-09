College Football

Baylor Loses Big 12 Top Tackler Bernard for Year to Injury

Linebacker Terrel Bernard gets ready for a play during game featuring the Baylor Bears and the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 24, 2020, at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.
John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Baylor junior linebacker Terrel Bernard, the Big 12's top tackler, will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.

Coach Dave Aranda said Monday that Bernard has a torn labrum and likely a fracture in his shoulder.

Bernard and freshman running back Craig Williams were both hurt in Saturday's loss at Iowa State. Williams injured the ACL and MCL in his knee, and will also miss the rest of the season.

Sports Connection

Connecting you to your favorite North Texas sports teams as well as sports news around the globe.

hs football 2 hours ago

Hebron Football Season Put on Hold Because of COVID-19 Outbreak on Coaching Staff

texas high school football 2 hours ago

2020 Texas High School Football Playoff Schedules, Results

"Both of those kids are great kids, they're both leaders for us, each in their own way, and they were both playing really good ball," Aranda said.

Bernard led the Big 12 with 11 tackles per game, 55 in Baylor's five games. He also had 3 1/2 sacks. Williams had 197 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

Baylor visits Texas Tech on Saturday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

College Football
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us