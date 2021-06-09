Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Pushed Back to Sept. 8 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and Marvin Miller will have to wait a few more weeks to enter the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Class of 2020 induction ceremony, which was scheduled for July 25 in Cooperstown, N.Y. will now be on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The move will allow the Hall of Fame to have the ceremony outdoors in front of a limited crowd.

Last year's induction ceremony was postponed for the first time since 1960 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans will be allowed to attend the ceremony for free but reserved seating on Hall's lawn will require tickets. A limited amount of tickets will be available to purchase on July 12.

Hall of Fame chairman Jane Forbes Clark welcomed the return of fans to the induction ceremony in a statement Wednesday.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Staff, we are thrilled to be able to welcome our Hall of Famers -- the living legends -- and fans back to Cooperstown to celebrate the Induction of the Class of 2020," Clark said. "Returning the Induction Ceremony to an outdoor event will provide the baseball community with the opportunity to visit Cooperstown and celebrate the Induction of four of the game's Greats."

The Hall of Fame's Annual Awards Presentation, honoring Nick Carardo, Dick Kaegel, Ken Harrelson, Al Michales and David Montgomery will still be held on July 24 and will remain an indoor, television-only event.